Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Short Interest Up 38.1% in October

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the October 14th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $20.14.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.