ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $808.32 million, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

