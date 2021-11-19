Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $121.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.38.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $111.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Allstate has a twelve month low of $98.15 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allstate will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allstate by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 4,746.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

