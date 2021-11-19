SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLQT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.
SLQT stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of -0.18.
In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker purchased 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715 over the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
