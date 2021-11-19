SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLQT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

SLQT stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of -0.18.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker purchased 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715 over the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

