21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.80. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VNET. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of VNET opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The company had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

