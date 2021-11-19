Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

