Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 18,101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,764,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $165.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.