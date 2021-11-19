Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $287.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $211.40 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

