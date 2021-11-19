Virtu Financial LLC Invests $340,000 in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,360 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 146,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,322,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.15.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

