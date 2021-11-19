IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MARA stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 4.66. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

