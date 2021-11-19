Virtu Financial LLC Invests $318,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,766 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 118,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

