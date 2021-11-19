James Paul Scopa Sells 50,000 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $14.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADVM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.