Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Announces Earnings Results

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Get Sonos alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonos stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Sonos worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.