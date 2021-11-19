Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after purchasing an additional 754,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after acquiring an additional 493,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,713,000 after acquiring an additional 252,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Several research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
