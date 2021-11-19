Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after purchasing an additional 754,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after acquiring an additional 493,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,713,000 after acquiring an additional 252,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

