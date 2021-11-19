Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 7,311.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after buying an additional 766,509 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $4,875,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.15%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

