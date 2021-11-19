Analysts Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Target Price at $38.67

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Cactus alerts:

WHD opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.59. Cactus has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 2.32.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cactus by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.