Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

