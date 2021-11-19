Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Atkore stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Atkore Company Profile
Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.
