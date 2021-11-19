Spectrecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.12 or 0.00190083 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00036362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $344.08 or 0.00593918 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016246 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00075191 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

