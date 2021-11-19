Unistake Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $60,140.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00073059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00093593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,174.39 or 0.07205462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,314.21 or 0.98930665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,216,405 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

