Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells 22,381 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

