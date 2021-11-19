Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells 22,381 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
