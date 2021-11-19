Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) CFO Michael D. Stornant Sells 20,686 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WWW opened at $33.52 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.97 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58,333 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

