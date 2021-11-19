Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Sells 56,250 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $920,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Chinh Chu sold 1,020 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $424,321.74.

On Monday, November 1st, Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $1,192,492.80.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $347,212.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $97,286.07.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 32.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after acquiring an additional 451,871 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at $4,752,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 137.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 312,586 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

