Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.36.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $130.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $189.00.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,536. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after buying an additional 197,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.