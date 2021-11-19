Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $130.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,536. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after buying an additional 197,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

