Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

NYSE:WH opened at $87.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $75.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WH shares. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

