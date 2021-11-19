Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Hits New 12-Month High at $735.80

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 735.80 ($9.61) and last traded at GBX 735.80 ($9.61), with a volume of 533910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 719 ($9.39).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AUTO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 621.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 615.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

