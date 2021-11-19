Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE UTI opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $254.39 million, a PE ratio of 387.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 638,896 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,721 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 158,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 54,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

