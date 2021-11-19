Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HGV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,780,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,445,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,003,000 after purchasing an additional 578,470 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,077,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,003,000 after purchasing an additional 526,583 shares during the period.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

