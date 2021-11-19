Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.94. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.