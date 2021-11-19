CoreSite Realty Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend payment by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CoreSite Realty has a payout ratio of 228.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CoreSite Realty to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

COR opened at $171.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.31. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CoreSite Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of CoreSite Realty worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

