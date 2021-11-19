Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by 540.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301. Insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

