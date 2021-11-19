Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Insider Sells $3,589,139.52 in Stock

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Bark & Co has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BARK. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BARK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

