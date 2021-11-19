Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Sells $5,078,850.00 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Abiomed stock opened at $340.20 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.41 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,570,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,805,000 after purchasing an additional 472,508 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,708,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.80.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

