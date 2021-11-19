Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $14,630,990.39 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $14,630,990.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

