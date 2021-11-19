Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc Sells 242,523 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 242,523 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $7,586,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sca Horus Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,450,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $233,036,000.00.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

