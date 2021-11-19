Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $357.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.42.
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $154.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.80. Baidu has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.00.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
