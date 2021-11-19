SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $830.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $820.00 to $830.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $748.37.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $744.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $685.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $337.83 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,618,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,481,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

