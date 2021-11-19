Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLXN. Raymond James cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.
NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. 18,723,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,479. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66.
Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.
