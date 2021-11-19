Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLXN. Raymond James cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. 18,723,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,479. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,496 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,255,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,797,000 after buying an additional 111,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after buying an additional 179,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 95,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 226,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

