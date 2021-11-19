Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.32 Per Share

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GRI stock opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Friday. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 313.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 355 ($4.64).

In related news, insider Helen Gordon bought 102 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £306 ($399.79). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 278 shares of company stock valued at $89,384.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

