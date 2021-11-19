Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Analog Devices by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $188.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $188.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.50.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

