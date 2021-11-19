Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

