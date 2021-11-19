Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 945 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSTZ. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the second quarter worth $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

