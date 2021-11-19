Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Amundi bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $66.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $269.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.