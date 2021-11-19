Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $161.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

