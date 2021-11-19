Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $8,692,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.