STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.980-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STORE Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.200 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

