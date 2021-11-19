Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Uniti Group stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.