First PREMIER Bank Sells 2,465 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.