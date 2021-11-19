Barclays Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €241.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €241.00 ($283.53) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €214.79 ($252.69).

MTX stock opened at €186.80 ($219.76) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €193.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €202.03. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €177.45 ($208.76) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

