Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Okta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.58.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $264.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock worth $35,877,252 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

