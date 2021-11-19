Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

SEAT has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an in-line rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

